$27,955+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
REAR CAM | PREM ALLOYS |TONNEAU |CARPLAY |LOW KMS!
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
REAR CAM | PREM ALLOYS |TONNEAU |CARPLAY |LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$27,955
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,529 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 28,500 KMS!!! STUNNING RED HOT w/ CONVENIENCE AND APPEARANCE PACKAGES! Premium alloys, tonneau cover, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium auto-locking rear differential, backup camera, body-colour bumpers, EZ-lift power-locking tailgate, 6-foot 1-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, automatic headlights, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500