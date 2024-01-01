Menu
ONLY 28,500 KMS!!! STUNNING RED HOT w/ CONVENIENCE AND APPEARANCE PACKAGES! Premium alloys, tonneau cover, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium auto-locking rear differential, backup camera, body-colour bumpers, EZ-lift power-locking tailgate, 6-foot 1-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, automatic headlights, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

28,529 KM

Details Description

$27,955

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

REAR CAM | PREM ALLOYS |TONNEAU |CARPLAY |LOW KMS!

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

REAR CAM | PREM ALLOYS |TONNEAU |CARPLAY |LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

28,529KM
Used
VIN 1GCHSBEA5K1298567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Chevrolet Colorado