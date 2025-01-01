$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
279,748KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCGTBENXK1127373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 148
- Mileage 279,748 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
