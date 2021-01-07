Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

34,903 KM

Details Description Features

$31,950

+ tax & licensing
$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

WT ALLOYS STEP BARS 4X4 TONNEAU COVER

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

WT ALLOYS STEP BARS 4X4 TONNEAU COVER

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

34,903KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6496506
  Stock #: 327066
  VIN: 1GCGTBEN4K1327066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, this is not the actual picture of this gorgeous truck!! This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is a fresh trade in and photos have yet to be taken but let's tell you all about it in the meantime. A one owner, finished in Black with matching black fabric seating surfaces, 6 cylinder power under the hood, 4x4, 7,000lbs of towing prowess, rear vision camera, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, Teen driver technology, traction control, rear chrome bumper, corner step, locking tailgate, climate control, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth streaming audio, 16 RXT black alloys, tonneau cover, spray on box liner all compliment this stunning 2019 Chevrolet Colorado CrewCab 4x4 WT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Crew Cab

