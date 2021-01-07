+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
+ taxes & licensing
Yes, this is not the actual picture of this gorgeous truck!! This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is a fresh trade in and photos have yet to be taken but let's tell you all about it in the meantime. A one owner, finished in Black with matching black fabric seating surfaces, 6 cylinder power under the hood, 4x4, 7,000lbs of towing prowess, rear vision camera, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, Teen driver technology, traction control, rear chrome bumper, corner step, locking tailgate, climate control, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth streaming audio, 16 RXT black alloys, tonneau cover, spray on box liner all compliment this stunning 2019 Chevrolet Colorado CrewCab 4x4 WT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6