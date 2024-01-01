$108,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 2LZ Z06, 2LZ, 7 SPEED MANUAL, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 2LZ Z06, 2LZ, 7 SPEED MANUAL, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$108,500
+ taxes & licensing
9,800KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1YR2D65K5606296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sebring Orange Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-7063B
- Mileage 9,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $111755 - Myers Cadillac is just $108500!
JUST IN!! WOW!! ULTRA RARE SEBRING ORANGE TINTCOAT 2LZ Z06 COUPE! 7-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM, BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM W/BASS BOX, GT BUCKET SEATS, VISIBLE CARBON FIBRE GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE, VENTILATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CERTIFIED, ULTRA LOW KM, MINT!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $111755 - Myers Cadillac is just $108500!
JUST IN!! WOW!! ULTRA RARE SEBRING ORANGE TINTCOAT 2LZ Z06 COUPE! 7-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM, BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM W/BASS BOX, GT BUCKET SEATS, VISIBLE CARBON FIBRE GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE, VENTILATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CERTIFIED, ULTRA LOW KM, MINT!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Cooler, rear differential
Dry sump oil system
Frame, aluminum structure
Calipers, Red-painted
Exhaust, performance aggressive exhaust sound, with 4" polished stainless-steel tips
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) supercharged V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 650 lb-ft of torque [881 N-m] @ 3600 rpm)
Interior
Cargo Net
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Hatch release, push button open
Seat adjusters, power bolster and power lumbar
Driver Information centre, colour
Head-Up Display with colour readouts for street mode, track mode with g-meter, vehicle speed, engine rpm
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
2LZ interior trim seats, console, door armrests and instrument panel brow in interior colour selected
Seats, heated and vented driver and front passenger
Exterior
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Carbon Flash Badge Package
Vents, exterior, carbon flash
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, integral, hidden
Audio system feature, Bose advanced 10-speaker system with bass box
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, deta...
Safety
Performance Traction Management
Curb View cameras, front
Rear Vision Camera wide view
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 276,845 KM $4,498 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 105,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion 75,802 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$108,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Chevrolet Corvette