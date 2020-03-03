Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray 1LT, STINGRAY, COUPE, MANUAL, z51 wheels, mint!!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$59,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,125KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800096
  • Stock #: 20-5031A
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D72K5116978
Exterior Colour
Torch Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
certified, like new!! NO ADMIN FEES

Compare at $61491 - Myers Cadillac is just $59700!

JUST LANDED- 2019 Corvette 1LT Coupe, The car is loaded with all the important options - NPP Sports Exhaust, Carbon Flash Package, Navigation, Performance Data Recorder, Carbon Flash Spoiler, Z51 Black wheels. NO admin fees CERTIFIED!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Comfort
  • Air filtration system with pollen filter
Additional Features
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Chrome Badge Package
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
  • Engine access, rear-opening hood
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent
  • Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with 3" polished stainless-steel tips
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
  • Antenna, integral, hidden
  • Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
  • Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
  • Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
  • Hatch release, push button open
  • Driver Information centre, colour
  • Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
  • Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
  • Calipers, Dark Grey Metallic-painted
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour
  • 1LT interior trim seats only in interior colour selected
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
  • OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
  • Frame, aluminum structure
  • Vents, exterior, carbon flash
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
  • Rear Vision Camera wide view
  • Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, deta...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
  • Tires, P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinati...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

