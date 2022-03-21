Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

3,100 KM

Details Description Features

$88,898

+ tax & licensing
$88,898

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Z51

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Z51

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$88,898

+ taxes & licensing

3,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8936560
  • Stock #: P1209
  • VIN: 1G1YG2D7XK5108240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P1209
  • Mileage 3,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Diversity antenna
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Drive type: rear-wheel
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Number of doors: 2
Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Speakers: 9
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Max seating capacity: 2
Interior maximum cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Front headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Speaker type: Bose
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Internet access capable: Chevrolet 4G LTE
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Front legroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Fuel economy city: 14.6L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Engine displacement: 6.2 L
Fuel economy combined: 12.2L/100 km
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Exterior body width: 1,877mm (73.9)
Wheelbase: 2,710mm (106.7)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior height: 1,240mm (48.8)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 4,493mm (176.9)
Engine litres: 6.2L
Engine bore x stroke: 103.3mm x 92.0mm (4.07 x 3.62)
Transmission: 7 speed manual
Curb weight: 1,496kg (3,298lbs)
Rear wheel size: 20
Front tires: 245/35ZR19.0
Rear tires: 285/30ZR20.0
Torque: 465 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Horsepower: 460hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 460hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 465 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

