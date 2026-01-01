$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,881KM
VIN 3G1BC6SM0KS560124
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,881 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 2,881 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4G LTE, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Packages
99
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Chevrolet Cruze