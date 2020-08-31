Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

29,169 KM

$17,502

+ tax & licensing
$17,502

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LOW LOW PAYMENTS !!!

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LOW LOW PAYMENTS !!!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$17,502

+ taxes & licensing

29,169KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5716086
  Stock #: 200560
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM0K7100822

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200560
  • Mileage 29,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well appointed. Automatic, remote starter, heated seats, traction control, ECO mode, built in wifi, back-up camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, OnStar, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

