2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 2LT, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 2.0 TURBO, TRUE NORTH EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,269KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXVEX0K6281009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,269 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $19565 - Myers Cadillac is just $18995!
JUST IN - 2019 EQUINOX 2LT AWD- NIGHFALL GREY, 2.0 TURBO 252 HP, POWER SUNROOF, REMOTE VEHICLE START, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, TRUE NORTH EDITION, CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PKG, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR PARK ASSIST, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2019 Chevrolet Equinox