Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!



The Chevy Equinox is everything you need for anywhere you go. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This amazing LT trim adds a Driver Information Centre with a 4.2 inch display, power driver seat, SiriusXM, and upgraded exterior styling. This Equinox is also equipped with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.





