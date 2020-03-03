Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT TRUE NORTH EDITION!!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTS, BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT TRUE NORTH EDITION!!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTS, BACK UP CAM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,278KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4703406
  • Stock #: PR10790
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX0K6281009
Exterior Colour
Nightfall Grey Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED,CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $27808 - Myers Cadillac is just $26998!

FRESH ON THE LOT: 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX TRUE NORTH EDITION, COMES WITH CLIMATE CONTROL,CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION,POWER SUNROOF, HD REAR VISION CAMERA,HEATED FRONT SEATS, 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT AND A LOT MORE
NOA DMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Trailering equipment
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Assist handles, rear outboard
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Steering column, tilt and telescoping
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Liftgate, rear manual
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
  • Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
  • Mirror caps, body-colour
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometres
  • Active aero shutters
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Glass, deep-tinted, rear
  • Assist handle, driver
  • Keyless Start, push-button
  • Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
  • Sunglass storage, overhead
  • Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
  • Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
  • Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
  • Trim, Bright lower window
  • Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
  • Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
  • Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
  • Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
  • GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg)
  • Trailer hitch, factory installed
  • Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
  • Door locks, rear child security, manual
  • Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
  • Shift lever, urethane
  • Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
  • Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 33,283 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio LOCAL T...
 43,589 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Frontier...
 128,528 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Send A Message