2019 Chevrolet Equinox

95,543 KM

$26,216

+ tax & licensing
$26,216

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | ALLOYS | REAR CAM | REMOTE START

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | ALLOYS | REAR CAM | REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,216

+ taxes & licensing

95,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8133364
  • Stock #: 220040
  • VIN: 2GNAXKEV9K6141697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220040
  • Mileage 95,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent value in this Equinox with great features including, full power group including power seats, remote start, 17 alloy wheels, heated seats, rear camera, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, automatic headlights, OnStar, Sirius XM radio, tinted windows, cruise control, Bluetooth, and heated exterior mirrors. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

