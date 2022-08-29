$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier PREMIER, AWD. POWER LIFTGATE, REAR CAMERA, LEATHER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
71,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9051043
- VIN: 2GNAXXEV0K6150933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-6623B
- Mileage 71,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30895 - Myers Cadillac is just $29995!
JUST IN - 2019 EQUINOX PREMIER AWD- CAJUN RED ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, 18 ALLOYS, WIRELESS CHARGING, CRUISE, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, FOG LIGHTS, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED! NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Fog lamps, front
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Wireless Charging for devices
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6