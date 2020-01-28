1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE! NO ADMIN FEES - CERTIFIED!!!
Compare at $31415 - Myers Cadillac is just $30500!
2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 155!!! LOCKING REAR DIFF, REAR VISION CAMERA, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, SINGLE REAR WHEEL, REAR BARN DOORS, LIKE NEW!! **LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS OF WARRANTY!!!** IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, NO ADMIN FEES.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6