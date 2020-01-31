Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van REAR CAM TOW PKG A/C PWR GRP

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van REAR CAM TOW PKG A/C PWR GRP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,014KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627632
  • Stock #: 200075
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP1K1221688
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic

Super clean with rear view camera, air conditioning, tow package, rubberized vinyl floor, , power windows, AM/FM radio, traction control, tow mode, 120V outlet and much more! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Box liner
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Captains Chairs
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

