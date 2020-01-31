2019 Chevrolet Express

Super clean with rear view camera, air conditioning, tow package, rubberized vinyl floor, , power windows, AM/FM radio, traction control, tow mode, 120V outlet and much more! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184