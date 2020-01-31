Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155 2500 SAVANA, 135" , LIKE NEW, SUPER LOW KM!!!

2019 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155 2500 SAVANA, 135" , LIKE NEW, SUPER LOW KM!!!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,943KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4631874
  • Stock #: PR10761
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFP9K1295239
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE! NO ADMIN FEES - CERTIFIED!!!

Compare at $28725 - Myers Cadillac is just $27888!

2019 GMC SAVANA 135 !! LOCKING REAR DIFF, REAR VISION CAMERA, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, SINGLE REAR WHEEL, REAR BARN DOORS, LIKE NEW!! **LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS OF WARRANTY!!!** IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, NO ADMIN FEES.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Additional Features
  • oil life monitor
  • Hill start assist
  • Body, standard
  • Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
  • Steering, power
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
  • Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
  • Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
  • Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Defogger, side windows
  • Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
  • Mirrors, outside manual, Black
  • Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
  • Console, engine cover with open storage bin
  • Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
  • Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Frame, full-length box ladder-type
  • Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
  • Door beams, steel-side
  • StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
  • Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
  • Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
  • Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
  • Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
  • Headlamps, dual halogen composite
  • Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions.)
  • Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
  • Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
  • Engine, 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, detai...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

