LT w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, remote start, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2019 Chevrolet Impala

136,601 KM

Details Description

$15,112

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT | LEATHER | CARPLAY | REMOTE START |18IN ALLOYS

13172411

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT | LEATHER | CARPLAY | REMOTE START |18IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,112

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,601KM
VIN 2G11Z5SA8K9106713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,601 KM

Vehicle Description

LT w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, remote start, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

2019 Chevrolet Impala