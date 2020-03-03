Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 4815177
  2. 4815177
  3. 4815177
  4. 4815177
  5. 4815177
  6. 4815177
  7. 4815177
  8. 4815177
  9. 4815177
  10. 4815177
  11. 4815177
  12. 4815177
  13. 4815177
  14. 4815177
  15. 4815177
  16. 4815177
  17. 4815177
  18. 4815177
  19. 4815177
  20. 4815177
  21. 4815177
  22. 4815177
  23. 4815177
  24. 4815177
  25. 4815177
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,148KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4815177
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6KF213088
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified
Apple Car Play
Android Auto
Backup Camera
Power Driver Seat
BlueTooth
USB/AUX
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.5L/91
L/100Km City: 8.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.6

Mechanical Equipment

Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Front wheel drive
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless

Interior Equipment

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, front passenger
Compass display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Display, 8 diagonal LCD touch screen
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Keyless Start
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable

Exterior Equipment

Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-foldiing
Tail lamps, LED
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel

Safety Equipment

Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Braking control, ECM grade
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability of Connected Access and any of its services are dependent on compatible 4G LTE wireless networks and are also subject to change.)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Rear Seat Reminder
Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Entertainment Equipment

Antenna, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so youll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products, programming, services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)

Factory Options

ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2018 Honda Accord Se...
 42,751 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Se...
 16,928 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Patriot FW...
 117,495 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Send A Message