2019 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Apple Car Play
- Android Auto
- OnStar Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Power Driver Seat
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.5L/91
L/100Km City: 8.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.6
Mechanical Equipment
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Front wheel drive
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Interior Equipment
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, front passenger
Compass display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Keyless Start
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Exterior Equipment
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-foldiing
Tail lamps, LED
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Safety Equipment
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Braking control, ECM grade
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability of Connected Access and any of its services are dependent on compatible 4G LTE wireless networks and are also subject to change.)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Rear Seat Reminder
Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Entertainment Equipment
Antenna, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products, programming, services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)
Factory Options
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
