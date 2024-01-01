$34,760+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT LT TRUE NORTH, DBL CAB, 5.3 V8, 4X4, TRAILERING
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT LT TRUE NORTH, DBL CAB, 5.3 V8, 4X4, TRAILERING
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$34,760
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,899KM
VIN 1GCRYDEDXKZ317219
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1366A
- Mileage 25,899 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KM
Compare at $35803 - Myers Cadillac is just $34760!
JUST IN- 2019 SILVERADO LT TRUE NORTH EDITION BLACK ON BLACK- HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILERING PACKAGE, 18 ALLOYS, CAP FOR BED INCLUDED, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, CRUISE, 5.3 ECOTEC V8, FRONT BENCH, POWER SEAT, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining wear indicator
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with lift assist
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered, includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$34,760
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500