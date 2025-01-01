$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 177,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that's ready to tackle any task? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS, now available at 613 Rides. This black beauty boasts a commanding presence on the road, with its rugged exterior and bold design. The Silverado 1500 is powered by a reliable 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction you need to conquer any terrain. With 177,177 km on the odometer, this Silverado has plenty of life left in it.
Step inside the spacious cabin, and you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped interior. Enjoy features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for optimal comfort. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the truck's infotainment system.
Here are five features that make this Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS stand out:
- TRAIL BOSS Package: Embrace the off-road spirit with features like a lifted suspension, off-road tires, and a unique Trail Boss grille.
- 5.3L V8 Engine: This powerful engine provides ample power for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and stability, no matter the weather conditions.
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and peace of mind with the convenience of a rearview camera.
Vehicle Features
