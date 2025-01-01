Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck thats ready to tackle any task? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS, now available at 613 Rides. This black beauty boasts a commanding presence on the road, with its rugged exterior and bold design. The Silverado 1500 is powered by a reliable 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction you need to conquer any terrain. With 177,177 km on the odometer, this Silverado has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Step inside the spacious cabin, and youll find a comfortable and well-equipped interior. Enjoy features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for optimal comfort. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the trucks infotainment system.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>TRAIL BOSS Package:</strong> Embrace the off-road spirit with features like a lifted suspension, off-road tires, and a unique Trail Boss grille.</li><li><strong>5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> This powerful engine provides ample power for towing, hauling, and everyday driving.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience superior traction and stability, no matter the weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy enhanced safety and peace of mind with the convenience of a rearview camera.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,177 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,177KM
VIN 1GCPYCEF9KZ297578

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,177 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty Available

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

