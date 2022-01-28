Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,462 KM

$63,426

+ tax & licensing
$63,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 4x4 | 6.2L V8 | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 4x4 | 6.2L V8 | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$63,426

+ taxes & licensing

48,462KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8254148
  • Stock #: 220172
  • VIN: 1GCUYHEL7KZ385342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220172
  • Mileage 48,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely loaded High Country edition with a premium 6.2L V8 for exceptional towing capability! Features include, Safety Package II, technology package, premium Bose audio, navigation, heated + ventilated black/brown leather seating, power up/down tailgate, 20 alloy wheels, sunroof, heated rear seats, head-up display, heated steering, rear/360 view camera with front + rear park assist sensors, wireless charging, lane change alert with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, power sliding rear window, tow package with trailer brake controller, 6'6 box with liner, remote start, head-up display, memory seating system, forward collision system, front pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, leather wrapped steering, dual climate control, OnStar, Push button start, and automatic headlights. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/1288801238791 4wd, 4x4

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Truck Cap
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Sliding Rear Window
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Underbody Hoist

