2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 4x4 | 6.2L V8 | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Stock #: 220172
- VIN: 1GCUYHEL7KZ385342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely loaded High Country edition with a premium 6.2L V8 for exceptional towing capability! Features include, Safety Package II, technology package, premium Bose audio, navigation, heated + ventilated black/brown leather seating, power up/down tailgate, 20 alloy wheels, sunroof, heated rear seats, head-up display, heated steering, rear/360 view camera with front + rear park assist sensors, wireless charging, lane change alert with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, power sliding rear window, tow package with trailer brake controller, 6'6 box with liner, remote start, head-up display, memory seating system, forward collision system, front pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, leather wrapped steering, dual climate control, OnStar, Push button start, and automatic headlights. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/1288801238791 4wd, 4x4
