2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
73,880KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9085576
- Stock #: P-6647A
- VIN: 1GCRYBEF1KZ245851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,880 KM
Vehicle Description
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate
