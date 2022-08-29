2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 8 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9085576

9085576 Stock #: P-6647A

P-6647A VIN: 1GCRYBEF1KZ245851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P-6647A

Mileage 73,880 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.