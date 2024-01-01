Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This 4X4 pickup has 298,784 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

298,784 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Watch This Vehicle
12049402

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
298,784KM
VIN 1GC1KUEY5KF167913

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0229A
  • Mileage 298,784 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This 4X4 pickup has 298,784 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 138,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline DSG - Android Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Highline DSG - Android Auto 63,915 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler 300 S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 151,063 KM $16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500