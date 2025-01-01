Menu
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

170,514 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

12668187

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,514KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GC2KREG5K1221937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 153
  • Mileage 170,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500