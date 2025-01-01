$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Work Truck
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Work Truck
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,514KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GC2KREG5K1221937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 153
- Mileage 170,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck 170,514 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2007 Infiniti G35 G35X 221,148 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX- REBUILT TITLE 86,539 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500