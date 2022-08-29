Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

74,520 KM

Details Description Features

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ | Duramax, Leather, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ | Duramax, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 9020962
  2. 9020962
  3. 9020962
  4. 9020962
  5. 9020962
  6. 9020962
  7. 9020962
  8. 9020962
  9. 9020962
  10. 9020962
  11. 9020962
  12. 9020962
  13. 9020962
  14. 9020962
  15. 9020962
  16. 9020962
  17. 9020962
  18. 9020962
  19. 9020962
  20. 9020962
  21. 9020962
  22. 9020962
  23. 9020962
  24. 9020962
Contact Seller

$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

74,520KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020962
  • Stock #: 28491
  • VIN: 1GC1KTEY9KF221126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Brake Assist
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Single Rear Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.40 to 1
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Recommended fuel: diesel
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Door mirrors: chrome
Engine horsepower: 360hp @ 5,400RPM
Rear tires: 265/70SR18.0E
GVWR: 4,309kg (9,500lbs)
Engine displacement: 6.0 L
Horsepower: 360hp @ 5,400RPM
Front tires: 265/70SR18.0E
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Internet access capable: Chevrolet 4G LTE
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear headroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,530mm (60.2)
Front legroom: 1,150mm (45.3)
Front headroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Front hiproom: 1,543mm (60.7)
Rear legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Exterior body width: 2,045mm (80.5)
Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System 3
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Torque: 380 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine torque: 380 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 101.6mm x 92.0mm (4.00 x 3.62)
Front shoulder room: 1,647mm (64.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,634mm (64.3)
Exterior height: 1,987mm (78.2)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85
Ground clearance (min): 245mm (9.7)
Engine litres: 6.0L
Wheelbase: 3,904mm (153.7)
Turning radius: 7.8m (25.8')
Payload: 1,335kg (2,943lbs)
Curb weight: 2,963kg (6,532lbs)
Towing capacity: 5,897kg (13,000lbs)
Exterior length: 6,083mm (239.5)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2022 RAM 2500 Larami...
 14,640 KM
$99,998 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 2,458 KM
$45,998 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord Hy...
 56,334 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory