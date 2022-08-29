2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$66,998 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020962

9020962 Stock #: 28491

28491 VIN: 1GC1KTEY9KF221126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,520 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Brake Assist REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome Wheels Rear Step Bumper Single Rear Wheels Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: leather Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Speakers: 6 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Compression ratio: 9.40 to 1 Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Cylinder configuration: V-8 Number of doors: 4 Bumpers: chrome Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km Recommended fuel: diesel Right rear passenger: conventional Front seats: bench Max seating capacity: 6 Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Fuel tank capacity: 136.3L 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Door mirrors: chrome Engine horsepower: 360hp @ 5,400RPM Rear tires: 265/70SR18.0E GVWR: 4,309kg (9,500lbs) Engine displacement: 6.0 L Horsepower: 360hp @ 5,400RPM Front tires: 265/70SR18.0E AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 CD-MP3 decoder Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Internet access capable: Chevrolet 4G LTE Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear headroom: 1,029mm (40.5) Rear hiproom: 1,530mm (60.2) Front legroom: 1,150mm (45.3) Front headroom: 1,087mm (42.8) Front hiproom: 1,543mm (60.7) Rear legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Exterior body width: 2,045mm (80.5) Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System 3 Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Torque: 380 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine torque: 380 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 101.6mm x 92.0mm (4.00 x 3.62) Front shoulder room: 1,647mm (64.8) Rear shoulder room: 1,634mm (64.3) Exterior height: 1,987mm (78.2) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85 Ground clearance (min): 245mm (9.7) Engine litres: 6.0L Wheelbase: 3,904mm (153.7) Turning radius: 7.8m (25.8') Payload: 1,335kg (2,943lbs) Curb weight: 2,963kg (6,532lbs) Towing capacity: 5,897kg (13,000lbs) Exterior length: 6,083mm (239.5)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.