Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

28,521 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT LT, AWD, 7 SEATER, REAR BUCKETS, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT LT, AWD, 7 SEATER, REAR BUCKETS, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

28,521KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8330622
  • Stock #: 22-7092A
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKWXKJ236483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-7092A
  • Mileage 28,521 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

Compare at $46144 - Myers Cadillac is just $44800!

JUST IN- LOW LOW KM! 2019 TRAVERSE LT AWD- 3.6 V6, 9 SPEED AUTO, REAR BUCKETS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, WINTERS ON RIMS, 18 ALLOYS, BLACK GRILL, BLACK BOWTIES, TRAILERING PACKAGE, POWER LIFTGATE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

remote start
Steering column, tilt
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Rear Vision Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....
Roof rails, black
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 67,079 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 24,275 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 90,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory