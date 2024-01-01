Menu
<b>CERTIFIED</b><br> Compare at $17505 - Myers Cadillac is just $16995! <br> <br>JUST IN - LOW MILEAGE 2019 TRAX LT- RED ON BLACK, REAR VISION CAMERA, POWER HEATED MIRORRS, CRUISE, APPLE CAPRLAY, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, ENHANCED AUDIO 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Trax

51,555 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
51,555KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB8KL363024

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1098B
  • Mileage 51,555 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $17505 - Myers Cadillac is just $16995!

JUST IN - LOW MILEAGE 2019 TRAX LT- RED ON BLACK, REAR VISION CAMERA, POWER HEATED MIRORRS, CRUISE, APPLE CAPRLAY, FRONT BUCKET SEATS, ENHANCED AUDIO 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Apple CarPlay
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Safety

Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Mechanical

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Chassis, front-wheel drive

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

