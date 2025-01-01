$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT TRUE NORTH AWD| LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT TRUE NORTH AWD| LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,392 KM
Vehicle Description
LT W/ TRUE NORTH EDITION!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, sunroof, remote start, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Bose premium audio system, 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
