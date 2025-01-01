2019 Chevrolet Trax

Menu
LT W/ TRUE NORTH EDITION!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, sunroof, remote start, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Bose premium audio system, 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

120,392 KM

Details Description

LT TRUE NORTH AWD| LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
120,392KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB9KL224737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,392 KM

Vehicle Description

LT W/ TRUE NORTH EDITION!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, sunroof, remote start, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Bose premium audio system, 16-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

