2019 Chrysler Pacifica

117,806 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

12499024

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,806KM
VIN 2C4RC1EG0KR668481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AA1379
  • Mileage 117,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

