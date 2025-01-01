$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
117,806KM
VIN 2C4RC1EG0KR668481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # AA1379
- Mileage 117,806 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
