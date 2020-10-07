2019 Chrysler Pacifica

+ taxes & licensing
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
Showroom condition, low mileage and loaded with options. Get Fantastic Financing and Our Price on this Used Chrysler Pacifica for sale. Check out all the photos to see it's features. Navigation 360 Degree Camera Cruise Adaptor Parking Sensors Stow N Go Seats Blind Spot Detector Lane Departure Bluetooth with Voice Command WiFi Hotspot Heated Seats Power Sliding Doors/Lift Gate Remote Start Fog Lights Alloy Rims Tri-Climate Control Power Group Windows And Much More! Come see this red Pacifica Touring Plus today. Ideal for any Canadian family. It'll be gone fast so come in for a testdrive ASAP! You won't want to sleep on this special deal. A used Chrysler Pacifica for sale like this one would be a dream come true to any family. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897
