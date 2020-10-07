Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

15,161 KM

Details Description Features

$36,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,989

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6067716
  2. 6067716
  3. 6067716
  4. 6067716
  5. 6067716
  6. 6067716
  7. 6067716
  8. 6067716
  9. 6067716
  10. 6067716
  11. 6067716
  12. 6067716
  13. 6067716
  14. 6067716
  15. 6067716
  16. 6067716
  17. 6067716
  18. 6067716
  19. 6067716
  20. 6067716
  21. 6067716
  22. 6067716
  23. 6067716
  24. 6067716
  25. 6067716
  26. 6067716
  27. 6067716
  28. 6067716
  29. 6067716
  30. 6067716
  31. 6067716
  32. 6067716
  33. 6067716
  34. 6067716
Contact Seller

$36,989

+ taxes & licensing

15,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6067716
  • Stock #: U4113
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FG2KR734706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4113
  • Mileage 15,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Showroom condition, low mileage and loaded with options. Get Fantastic Financing and Our Price on this Used Chrysler Pacifica for sale. Check out all the photos to see it's features. Navigation 360 Degree Camera Cruise Adaptor Parking Sensors Stow N Go Seats Blind Spot Detector Lane Departure Bluetooth with Voice Command WiFi Hotspot Heated Seats Power Sliding Doors/Lift Gate Remote Start Fog Lights Alloy Rims Tri-Climate Control Power Group Windows And Much More! Come see this red Pacifica Touring Plus today. Ideal for any Canadian family. It'll be gone fast so come in for a testdrive ASAP! You won't want to sleep on this special deal. A used Chrysler Pacifica for sale like this one would be a dream come true to any family. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
GPS Navigation
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Active Handling
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Step Bumper
Power Lift Gates
Electronic Compass
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2020 Dodge Durango G...
 6,014 KM
$45,680 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 340,078 KM
$2,980 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass LI...
 25,410 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory