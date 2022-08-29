$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L - Leather Seats
Used
- Listing ID: 9203848
- Stock #: C12673
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG4KR541124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler Pacifica is a top-rated minivan thanks to excellent safety, flexibility, utility, and features. This 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Designed for the family on the go, this Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring-L. This amazing minivan comes with remote start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, power driver seat with Advance n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera. For the ultimate in connectivity get ready for Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and a 6 speaker sound system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG4KR541124.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM
Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate
