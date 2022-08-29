2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9203848

Stock #: C12673

VIN: 2C4RC1BG4KR541124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate

