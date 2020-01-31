Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS PACKAGE,SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, ALPINE AUDIO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR PARK SENSE

Location

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,173KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4633779
  • Stock #: R8602A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG1KH617525
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in Pitch Black Clear Coat loaded with features like

-Nappa leather seating 

-Driver convenience group

-Push start ignition 

-Heated front seats/steering wheel 

-Alpine audio system

-8.4 Touchscreen 

-Blind spot and cross path detection 

-Navigation 

-Apple Carplay

-Handfree calling 

-Ventilated front seats 

-Power sunroof with sunshade 

-Front fog lamps 

-20” Grantie Crystal Aluminum wheels 

-Rear park sense 

-Factory remote starter 

 

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

