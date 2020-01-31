2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in Pitch Black Clear Coat loaded with features like -Nappa leather seating -Driver convenience group -Push start ignition -Heated front seats/steering wheel -Alpine audio system -8.4 Touchscreen -Blind spot and cross path detection -Navigation -Apple Carplay -Handfree calling -Ventilated front seats -Power sunroof with sunshade -Front fog lamps -20” Grantie Crystal Aluminum wheels -Rear park sense -Factory remote starter

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

