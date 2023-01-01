Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

76,191 KM

Details Description

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - $98.49 /Wk

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - $98.49 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

76,191KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498920
  • Stock #: C12835
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR558411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12835
  • Mileage 76,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors

Compare at $27388 - Our Price is just $26590!

According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 76,191 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. This Canada Value Package offers a lot more than its name implies. A touring suspension, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone air conditioning, power windows, power locks, rear view camera and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers give you more than you'd expect at this price.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR558411.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $98.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

