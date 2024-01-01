Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,957 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12052582

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1735592934
  2. 1735592934
  3. 1735592934
  4. 1735592934
  5. 1735592934
  6. 1735592934
  7. 1735592934
  8. 1735592934
  9. 1735592934
  10. 1735592934
  11. 1735592934
  12. 1735592934
  13. 1735592934
  14. 1735592934
  15. 1735592934
  16. 1735592934
  17. 1735592934
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,957KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEGXKR677429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 96
  • Mileage 161,957 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 161,957 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 F Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 F Sport 128,400 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 186,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan