RARE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION W/ REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! Leather/suede seats, remote start, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seat, three-zone air conditioning, 2nd & 3rd row Stow N Go seats, power rear window vents, keyless entry, rear 115V AC outlet, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,724 KM

Details

$18,057

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35TH ANNIVERSARY | DVD | LEATHER | REMOTE START

12100852

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35TH ANNIVERSARY | DVD | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,057

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,724KM
VIN 2C4RDGCGXKR767733

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,724 KM

RARE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION W/ REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! Leather/suede seats, remote start, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seat, three-zone air conditioning, 2nd & 3rd row Stow 'N Go seats, power rear window vents, keyless entry, rear 115V AC outlet, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$18,057

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan