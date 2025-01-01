$18,057+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35TH ANNIVERSARY | DVD | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,724 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION W/ REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! Leather/suede seats, remote start, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seat, three-zone air conditioning, 2nd & 3rd row Stow 'N Go seats, power rear window vents, keyless entry, rear 115V AC outlet, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
