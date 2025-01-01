$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE | 7-PASSENGER | REAR CAM | STOW N GO | LOW KMS!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
96,661KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8KR531356
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,661 KM
ONLY 97,000KMS!! 7-Passenger SE w/ backup camera, dual-zone climate control, 3rd row stow n go, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, auto dimming rearview mirror and cruise control!!
