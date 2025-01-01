Menu
ONLY 97,000KMS!! 7-Passenger SE w/ backup camera, dual-zone climate control, 3rd row stow n go, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, auto dimming rearview mirror and cruise control!!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,661 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | 7-PASSENGER | REAR CAM | STOW N GO | LOW KMS!

12420666

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | 7-PASSENGER | REAR CAM | STOW N GO | LOW KMS!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,661KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8KR531356

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,661 KM

ONLY 97,000KMS!! 7-Passenger SE w/ backup camera, dual-zone climate control, 3rd row stow n go, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, auto dimming rearview mirror and cruise control!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan