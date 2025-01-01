Menu
<div>This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus in bold blue with a refined black cloth interior delivers reliable performance, family-focused versatility, and practical comfort for everyday life. Powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and strong fuel efficiency across city and highway driving. The exterior features body-colored bumpers along with a chrome-accented grille for a clean, timeless look. Inside, the spacious cabin is configured with second-row captains chairs and third-row Stow n Go seating, allowing for effortless transitions between passenger and cargo space. The driver benefits from a power-adjustable seat, while tri-zone manual climate control ensures comfort throughout the cabin. Rear air conditioning keeps passengers cool, and the flexible layout accommodates up to seven passengers comfortably. Technology highlights include a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, rearview backup camera, Bluetooth hands-free communication, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, and remote keyless entry. Safety comes standard with electronic stability control, antilock brakes, front and side-curtain airbags, active head restraints, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Combining utility, comfort, and the proven dependability of Dodge engineering, this Grand Caravan SE Plus is ready to meet the needs of modern family life.</div>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,900 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

12744834

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,900KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR727218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AA1406
  • Mileage 107,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

$CALL

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan