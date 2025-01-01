$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,900KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR727218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # AA1406
- Mileage 107,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus in bold blue with a refined black cloth interior delivers reliable performance, family-focused versatility, and practical comfort for everyday life. Powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and strong fuel efficiency across city and highway driving. The exterior features body-colored bumpers along with a chrome-accented grille for a clean, timeless look. Inside, the spacious cabin is configured with second-row captains chairs and third-row Stow 'n Go seating, allowing for effortless transitions between passenger and cargo space. The driver benefits from a power-adjustable seat, while tri-zone manual climate control ensures comfort throughout the cabin. Rear air conditioning keeps passengers cool, and the flexible layout accommodates up to seven passengers comfortably. Technology highlights include a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, rearview backup camera, Bluetooth hands-free communication, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, and remote keyless entry. Safety comes standard with electronic stability control, antilock brakes, front and side-curtain airbags, active head restraints, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Combining utility, comfort, and the proven dependability of Dodge engineering, this Grand Caravan SE Plus is ready to meet the needs of modern family life.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoAgents
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 107,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED HYBRID 77,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range Accident Free BC Local 103,918 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan