2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
130,601KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR719475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L2017A
- Mileage 130,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-Zone AC, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 130,601 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. For a much more stylish and comfortable ride, the SXT Premium Plus adds chrome accents aluminum wheels, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leather and suede seats, tri-zone climate control, and 2nd and 3rd row power windows to the fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, roof rack system, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and multimedia radio with 4 speakers of the SXT trim.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3KR719475.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan