Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

4,546 KM

Details Description Features

$44,526

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,526

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SAVARIA | WHEELCHAIR ACCESS | 35th Anniversary Edi

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SAVARIA | WHEELCHAIR ACCESS | 35th Anniversary Edi

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6560119
  2. 6560119
  3. 6560119
  4. 6560119
  5. 6560119
  6. 6560119
  7. 6560119
  8. 6560119
  9. 6560119
  10. 6560119
  11. 6560119
  12. 6560119
  13. 6560119
  14. 6560119
  15. 6560119
  16. 6560119
  17. 6560119
  18. 6560119
  19. 6560119
  20. 6560119
  21. 6560119
  22. 6560119
  23. 6560119
  24. 6560119
  25. 6560119
  26. 6560119
  27. 6560119
  28. 6560119
  29. 6560119
  30. 6560119
  31. 6560119
  32. 6560119
  33. 6560119
  34. 6560119
  35. 6560119
  36. 6560119
  37. 6560119
  38. 6560119
  39. 6560119
  40. 6560119
  41. 6560119
  42. 6560119
  43. 6560119
  44. 6560119
Contact Seller

$44,526

+ taxes & licensing

4,546KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6560119
  • Stock #: 210120
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG2KR799835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 4,000 KMS & Absolutely loaded accessibility vehicle w/Savaria side entry long floor ramp, QLK-150 Wheelchair Docking System, 5+1 passenger, remote starter, black leather seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, rear view camera with park assist sensors, fog lights, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, tri-zone air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, cruise control, Econ mode, roof rails, Bluetooth, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with factory remote start. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, handicap, 35th anniversary edition

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Frontier...
 73,291 KM
$24,256 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Optima LX P...
 47,945 KM
$19,468 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 64,617 KM
$15,652 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory