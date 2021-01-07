2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Only 4,000 KMS & Absolutely loaded accessibility vehicle w/Savaria side entry long floor ramp, QLK-150 Wheelchair Docking System, 5+1 passenger, remote starter, black leather seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, rear view camera with park assist sensors, fog lights, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, tri-zone air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, cruise control, Econ mode, roof rails, Bluetooth, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with factory remote start. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, handicap, 35th anniversary edition
