2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,263 KM

Details Description Features

$22,569

$22,569

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SXT PLUS | STOW-N-Go | POWER SLIDING DOORS| REMOTE

SXT PLUS | STOW-N-Go | POWER SLIDING DOORS| REMOTE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

126,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6667667
  • Stock #: 210210
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6KR678484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210210
  • Mileage 126,263 KM

Vehicle Description

AWESOME VALUE . low payments and loaded with features. Mobility Power Package with dual power sliding doors, power liftgate, 3rd row quarter-vented windows, rear view camera, premium 17 alloy wheels, tinted glass, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD/SAT with USB/aux inputs, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, econ mode, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. SXT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

