2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,172 KM

Details Description

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

104,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8416002
  Stock #: Y0135A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR582501

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # Y0135A
  Mileage 104,172 KM

Vehicle Description

The Legendary and BEST SELLING Minivan for 30 years! This used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale is perfect for any Canadian family. WINTER TIRES, EXNTENDED WARRANTY RUST PROOF! Get Fantastic Financing on this Dodge Grand Caravan. Drives like new and comes FULLY LOADED. Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Navigation System DVD P Stow N Go Seats Remote Start Power Sliding Door Bluetooth with Voice Command Winter Tires Rust Proof Warranty Extended Warranty Keyless Entry Alloy Rims Fog Lights And More! Don't miss out on this Rare Trade In! It'll be gone before you know it. Come see it today. We're open Monday to Saturday and located at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON. Call us at 613 - 596 - 1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

