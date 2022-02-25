2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$32,980 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 1 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8416002

8416002 Stock #: Y0135A

Y0135A VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR582501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y0135A

Mileage 104,172 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.