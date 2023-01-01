$26,824+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,824
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | LEATHER | REAR CAM | 7 PASS | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,824
+ taxes & licensing
135,197KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9978509
- Stock #: 230471
- VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR654443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,197 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE 7 PASSENGER GT W/ LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SECOND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS, REMOTE START AND STOW 'N GO FLAT-FOLDING SEATS!! Heated leather-wrapped steering, 17-in alloys, three-zone air climate control, power doors w/ remote operation, rear sunshades, fog lights, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8