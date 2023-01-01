2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$26,824 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 1 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9978509

9978509 Stock #: 230471

230471 VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR654443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,197 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.