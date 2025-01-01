Menu
2019 Dodge Journey

131,511 KM

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Used
131,511KM
VIN 3C4PDDGG2KT774382

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,511 KM

Leather Seats, Touch Screen, Black and Chrome Exterior, Liquid Graphite Interior Accents, SiriusXM, Uconnect, Bluetooth

With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2019 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 131,511 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Stepping up to this Crossroad trim adds bigger aluminum wheels and chrome accents to the automatic headlights, LED taillamps, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, touring suspension, and heated power mirrors on the exterior for convenience and style. The interior gets upgraded, too with interior leather and color accents, automatic dual zone climate control, and leather seats with a power driver seat on top of the trip computer with compass and outside thermometer, in floor storage bins, illuminated cup holders, and auto dimming rear view mirror. Upgrades to the Uconnect 3 infotainment system include a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM. You still get the aux jack, remote USB port, and steering wheel with audio and cruise control.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Dodge Journey