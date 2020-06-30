Menu
2019 Dodge Journey

32,675 KM

Details Description Features

$28,650

+ tax & licensing
$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2019 Dodge Journey

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD DVD FULLY LOADED

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD DVD FULLY LOADED

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  Listing ID: 5344829
  Stock #: U4081
  VIN: 3C4PDDGG8KT750278

$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

32,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4081
  • Mileage 32,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof Navigation Heated Seats Leather Interior Back Up Camera DVD Player Remote Start Dark Alloy Rims Fog Lights Foldable Back Seats All Wheel Drive Dual Climate Control Bluetooth Alpine Sound System touchscreen And so much more! Come see this beautiful Jet Black Dodge Journey Crossroad. Fantastic financing available! Ideal for any Canadian family. With foldable back seats and floor storage, there's plenty of space for friends, family and everything you need to bring. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

