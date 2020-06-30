2019 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft

Additional Features All Equipped Backup Sensor Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Anti-Starter Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

