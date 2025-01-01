Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=108 data-end=698><strong data-start=108 data-end=176>2019 FORD EDGE SEL AWD – RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE & FUEL-EFFICIENT!</strong><br data-start=176 data-end=179 />LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD QUALITY, SMOOTH DRIVE & GREAT GAS MILEAGE!<br data-start=247 data-end=250 />2.0L ECOBOOST I4 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC – QUIET, EFFICIENT & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!<br data-start=343 data-end=346 />SEL AWD TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF (IF EQUIPPED), BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!<br data-start=580 data-end=583 />PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS, FAMILIES OR LONG HIGHWAY DRIVES – SMOOTH, SPACIOUS & DEPENDABLE!<br data-start=670 data-end=673 />EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=700 data-end=741><strong data-start=700 data-end=741>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=743 data-end=957><strong data-start=743 data-end=804>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!</strong><br data-start=804 data-end=807 />TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2019 Ford Edge

191,506 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13320812

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1765642470569
  2. 1765642471019
  3. 1765642471421
  4. 1765642471862
  5. 1765642472288
  6. 1765642472755
  7. 1765642473226
  8. 1765642473641
  9. 1765642474050
  10. 1765642474449
  11. 1765642474866
  12. 1765642475280
  13. 1765642475697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J90KBC53927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,506 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD EDGE SEL AWD – RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE & FUEL-EFFICIENT!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD QUALITY, SMOOTH DRIVE & GREAT GAS MILEAGE!
2.0L ECOBOOST I4 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC – QUIET, EFFICIENT & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!
SEL AWD TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF (IF EQUIPPED), BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH-BUTTON START!
PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS, FAMILIES OR LONG HIGHWAY DRIVES – SMOOTH, SPACIOUS & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

 

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 243,436 KM $7,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline 202,002 KM $11,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 341,749 KM $15,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2019 Ford Edge