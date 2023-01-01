$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE
330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON K2H 8G3
124,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173540
- Stock #: M987A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD8KUB72282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,512 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
330 Moodie Dr, Ottawa, ON K2H 8G3