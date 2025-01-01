Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Ford Escape

125,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13053953

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1759939751
  2. 1759939751
  3. 1759939751
  4. 1759939751
  5. 1759939751
  6. 1759939751
  7. 1759939751
  8. 1759939751
  9. 1759939751
  10. 1759939751
  11. 1759939751
  12. 1759939751
  13. 1759939751
  14. 1759939751
  15. 1759939751
  16. 1759939751
  17. 1759939751
  18. 1759939751
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,990KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD9KUC39830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda CR-V Touring 94,260 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey EX 230,477 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 155,365 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2019 Ford Escape