2019 Ford Escape

44,025 KM

Details Description

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
The Car Club

613-829-0606

SE 4WD - BACK UP CAMERA - FACTORY AUTOSTART!

SE 4WD - BACK UP CAMERA - FACTORY AUTOSTART!

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,025KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5679606
  • Stock #: W109X
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD1KUB71412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,025 KM

Vehicle Description

ESCAPE SE AWD - ECOBOOST - AUTO - A/C - PUSH BUTTON START - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - FACTORY AUTO START - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. All vehicles current model year or 2 years older are ex daily rental vehicles.

