Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

159,422 KM

Details Description Features

$37,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat | SuperCrew | Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat | SuperCrew | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 10279377
  2. 10279377
  3. 10279377
  4. 10279377
  5. 10279377
  6. 10279377
  7. 10279377
  8. 10279377
  9. 10279377
  10. 10279377
  11. 10279377
  12. 10279377
  13. 10279377
  14. 10279377
  15. 10279377
  16. 10279377
  17. 10279377
  18. 10279377
  19. 10279377
  20. 10279377
  21. 10279377
  22. 10279377
  23. 10279377
  24. 10279377
  25. 10279377
  26. 10279377
  27. 10279377
  28. 10279377
Contact Seller

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279377
  • Stock #: 23-0270
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E47KFA24737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23-0270
  • Mileage 159,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with heated/vented leather seats, heated rear seats, 8" touch screen with NAV, hands free BlueTooth, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, XM satellite radio, back up camera, keyless ignition, factory remote start, power adjustable pedals, power tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 10 way power driver seat with memory positions, power adjustable pedals, trailer towing pkg with factory instaled trailer brake control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Sideview Mirror Signals
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Powertrain

4 X 4
Turbo

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Sync
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate
Power Tilt Steering Column

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 159,422 KM
$37,890 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Color...
 81,268 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 178,058 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory