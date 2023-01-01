$37,890+ tax & licensing
$37,890
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat | SuperCrew | Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$37,890
+ taxes & licensing
159,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10279377
- Stock #: 23-0270
- VIN: 1FTEW1E47KFA24737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23-0270
- Mileage 159,422 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Sideview Mirror Signals
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Navigation
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Powertrain
4 X 4
Turbo
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Sync
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate
Power Tilt Steering Column
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4